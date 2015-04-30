Jason Zigrino

Activity Watch Face

motion animation gif flat material design illustration vector ui mobile app
Playing with the Apple Watch activity tracker and merging it with a watch face along with just a touch of material design.

Posted on Apr 30, 2015
