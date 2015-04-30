Minimal Audio Player

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Very simple to use in your projects, quick edits via script and can be use multiple times inside the same page!
You can check out this HTML5 Player at the live preview.
Available for purchase on CodeGrape for just $5!
Features:
- HTML5 CSS3 support
- JQuery plugin
- Easy customization
- Multiple times use
- Message browser not support audio