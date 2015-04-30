Jonas Gri

Toolbox for Pages - template design for OS X Yosemite, Apple Mac. Tags: template, toolbox, ui, ux, pages, redesign, jumsoft
Here's a shot from last year’s redesign representing a moment in the never ending search for UI that disappears in respect to the essential content. Embracing OS X Yosemite’s patterns and style made it possible.

Presenting Jumsoft's Toolbox for Pages!

Check the realest pixels on the App Store

Cheers!

Making second-hand fashion first choice worldwide at Vinted.

