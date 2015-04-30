Marie Stadelmann

Swiss Economic Association graphic design layout
Corporate identity and global design concept for Centre Patronal, a Swiss Economic Association. Branding system and logos for the identity of the institutions and their subordinate services. Editorial and pictogram design for various publications.

Posted on Apr 30, 2015
