Evo 08

Evo 08 meca gun card game illustration design eight mecanic armory
Cool style of epic armory. @Justin Mezzell inspired me for my own version and a card No eight :)

Flakcannon
Rebound of
Epic Armory: Flak Cannon
By Justin Mezzell
Posted on Apr 30, 2015
