Sarah Carmody

Fire Blaster

Sarah Carmody
Sarah Carmody
  • Save
Fire Blaster 2d fx animation photoshop fire blast smoke explosion
Download color palette

Sunk a couple hours into this fun little sketch :)
Might flesh it a bit more later on

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2015
Sarah Carmody
Sarah Carmody

More by Sarah Carmody

View profile
    • Like