Swedish Teacher Network

Swedish Teacher Network ui clean flat website landing page web homepage teacher learning grid menu simple
Preview for a teacher network website in Sweden. This is one of the early versions with a light top section.

After some iteration we tweaked the direction, but I really enjoy this light feeling. I will post the alternative version with attachments later on!

Thanks to @Stellan Johansson for the mockup.

Posted on Apr 30, 2015
