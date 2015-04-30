Leslie Chen

Sage Street Bistro

Leslie Chen
Leslie Chen
  • Save
Sage Street Bistro logo design brand brand identity logo design
Download color palette

A logo design project I did a while back along with the Brick Toast Cafe. They are grand opening this week in Davis, located at the Hub in West Village Apartments. Considered the background of the restaurant, I want to give it a timeless look -- the owners are very happy about the result. I have to say, I'm very proud of my work & myself :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2015
Leslie Chen
Leslie Chen

More by Leslie Chen

View profile
    • Like