Casually Loose

A few months ago I found a textbook from the 60's on Pen and Brush Lettering for 50 cents at a second hand book fair. I thought I would have a go at digitizing some of the type using Font Forge.

You can download the font from the following link.
http://iamrobertmiller.com/work/Casual-Loose.ttf

The kerning is a bit rough so go easy on me.

Posted on Apr 30, 2015
