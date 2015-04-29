Celine

Pablo Neruda

Pablo Neruda calligraphy typography lettering sketch poetry
I'm slowly working on calligraphing a Pablo Neruda poem ("A Lemon"). Here's the first draft! Larger text is a rough, angular italic using a Speedball C4 nib. The smaller text is a standard foundational hand with a Speedball C5.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
