Squarespace Metrics for Apple Watch

apple watch squarespace metrics ui mobile app stats data
Squarespace Metrics for Apple Watch

Now you can keep track of your site’s data on your wrist too!
We’re happy to welcome our smallest app so far to the Metrics and Squarespace App Family.

Download Squarespace Metrics for free from Apple App Store and read more about the app here:
http://blog.squarespace.com/

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
