Cooksimple Packaging Refresh

Cooksimple Packaging Refresh cooksimple packaging food
Part of a series of updated entrée and side dish packages for our client Cooksimple, a company that produces delicious and healthy boxed meals in 16 delicious flavors! Each box features a pattern inspired by the culture in which the flavor originated. All food photography taken in our studio. Made with my team at OffWhite Co.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
