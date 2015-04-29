Alisha Hurst

Golden Cut 2

Golden Cut 2 collage black white eighties self portrait egg cactus
Probably won't end up using this...but here it is - another collage for the same project.

Rebound of
Golden Cut 1
By Alisha Hurst
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
