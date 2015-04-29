Billy Shayne Johnson

Sticker: Unleash the Beast BW

Sticker: Unleash the Beast BW illustration handtype typography design texture sticker promo cats lettering handlettering
Did a round of stickers for a client who didn't care for the lockup, so with a little re-purposing of the illustration I've turned it into a fun self-promo

