Foremost Badge badge blue architecture brand identity logo patch sticker round building contrast badgehunting
A badge alternative because I love badges.

The building is actually based on an old dairy factory of the same name that was here in Tallahassee in the 50's, the office still standing, and is a home to one of our business partners. Seemed only fitting to feature it as a branding element as we move forward.

Just noticed my moons are 'outta whack.

