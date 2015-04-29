Charlotte Hyland
South Africa Partners - Infographic

The goal of I ACT is to keep HIV positive people in the health care system. South Africa Partners works with I ACT to help those who are HIV positive. Our goal for this infographic was to use the branding of South Africa Partners to show the impact of the I ACT program.

Apr 29, 2015
