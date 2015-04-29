Tyler Mays

Samich

Tyler Mays
Tyler Mays
  • Save
Samich micron cover pink ham lettuce food illustration ink sandwich book green little
Download color palette

Little ham sandwich illustration for a series of book covers I'm working on!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Tyler Mays
Tyler Mays
Most just for fun

More by Tyler Mays

View profile
    • Like