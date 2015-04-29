Tyler Pena
Get officially introduced to the new Divid Designs website officially launching tomorrow April 30th.

Extremely excited for the launch of this as we have been working extremely hard for a while on perfecting our brand. The site is not yet live but will be soon!

Oh, by the way, I have an invite for anyone that just might come across this...send us an email to connect@dividdesigns.com with some portfolio work and we'll see who wins!

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
