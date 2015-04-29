Björgvin Pétur Sigurjónsson

EXO

EXO logo exo entrepreneur startup minimal
Logo in progress.

Logo for a entrepreneurial consultancy startup

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Digital designer and co-founder @jökulá
