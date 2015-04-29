Aaron Benjamin

Share Menu

Aaron Benjamin
Aaron Benjamin
  • Save
Share Menu ui web design social menu
Download color palette

I've been playing with the idea of an unobtrusive share menu that doesn't take over the page or distract from your site's lovely content.

Thoughts?

CODEPEN: http://codepen.io/abenjamin/pen/LVVpwX

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Aaron Benjamin
Aaron Benjamin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Aaron Benjamin

View profile
    • Like