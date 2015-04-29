Dick Blacker x logo design

Loulola Vegan Cupcakes box

Dick Blacker x logo design
Dick Blacker x logo design
  • Save
Loulola Vegan Cupcakes box black black and white box cupcakes food logo sticker type typography vegan vegetarian white
Download color palette

This is cupcake box with Loulola logo sticker. I create logo and box template both and I'm glad with the result.
Have to say the type is not mine. It wasn't the idea to create custom typeface. It's a collaboration of wonderful fonts "Ovo" and "Museo Slab 500".

Check out this project with tasty photos on Behance and our Instagram for more sweet stuff.

Dick Blacker x logo design
Dick Blacker x logo design

More by Dick Blacker x logo design

View profile
    • Like