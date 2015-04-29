Loulola Vegan Cupcakes box

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is cupcake box with Loulola logo sticker. I create logo and box template both and I'm glad with the result.
Have to say the type is not mine. It wasn't the idea to create custom typeface. It's a collaboration of wonderful fonts "Ovo" and "Museo Slab 500".
Check out this project with tasty photos on Behance and our Instagram for more sweet stuff.