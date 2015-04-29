Alex Martineau

I'm melting!

Alex Martineau
Alex Martineau
  • Save
I'm melting! logo illustration typography design green
Download color palette

Helping a client with a monthly event series. Smart people talking about smart stuff.

Anyways, we are working on some branding stuff for it. Do you get it? Of course you do.

Created at @Milkshake

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Alex Martineau
Alex Martineau
Partner & designer at Milkshake.

More by Alex Martineau

View profile
    • Like