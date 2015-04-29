Anna Tulchinskaya

Glow Dog Glow 5K Facebook Ad

Glow Dog Glow 5K Facebook Ad race promotion dogs pets neon glow facebook illustrator advertising running walking exercise
Why yes I do believe this is the first and last time I'll get to abuse Illustrator's neon effects this gratuitously :)

Little promo image for a nighttime dog/owner 5K that's all about crazy glowing things and neon.

