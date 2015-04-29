Kirk Castro

Loading... loading animation color logo icon ui ux gif blue orange circle
Rebound of @Claudia Bertilsson's logo. Felt like animating something random.

Rebound of
Progress
By Claudia Bertilsson
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
