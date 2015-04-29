Mike DeSart

Smart Marketing

Mike DeSart
Mike DeSart
  • Save
Smart Marketing kahuna marketing infographic
Download color palette

A little teaser of the new www.kahuna.com being released this Friday!
Trying to establish a tight fit between art & copy.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Mike DeSart
Mike DeSart
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mike DeSart

View profile
    • Like