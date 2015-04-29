James Oconnell

U - 36 Days of type

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
Hire Me
  • Save
U - 36 Days of type illustration icon colour lines mermaid woman fish sea
Download color palette

My sexy mermaid take on the letter U for #36daysoftype

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
James Oconnell
James Oconnell
illustrator for product, brand and editorial ┐
Hire Me

More by James Oconnell

View profile
    • Like