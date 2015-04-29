New Website Coming Soon

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I am currently in the process of redesigning my personal website and I'm excited to say that I will be documenting the entire process along the way. I'll be posting updates to my current blog as well as snippets of graphics on dribbble from time to time.
You can read more about my decision to design in the open right here.