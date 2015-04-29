Wildcat Echo

Luxury Badge Design For Brand

Wildcat Echo
Wildcat Echo
Luxury Badge Design For Brand
Work In Progress.

Luxury badge for use by our client to denote their customer's event season. Similar to a fashion line, we're producing a feeling of tailored luxury while hinting at scarcity in this brand development.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Wildcat Echo
Wildcat Echo

