Cup Logo Mockup

Cup Logo Mockup psd freebies mockup cup branding downloads workstation
Here’s my newest mockup that features classic coffee mug which will allow you to present a logo design or typography in a realistic environment. All you have to do is drag and drop your design inside the smart object layer and add a background.

File Size: 3 MB
Resolution: 3000×1700 @ 250 DPI
Download PSD: http://www.techandall.com/mug-psd-mockup/

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
