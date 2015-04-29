Yihsuan Lu

Personal Site

Yihsuan Lu
Yihsuan Lu
  • Save
Personal Site personal site graphic design illustration icon website portfolio site
Download color palette

Finally can say goodbye to template site!

Let me know what you think :)

http://www.yihsuanlu.com/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Yihsuan Lu
Yihsuan Lu

More by Yihsuan Lu

View profile
    • Like