5 Years Later V

5 Years Later V digicam leica jony ive ive jony apple icons icon iconset smashing magazine camera cam
Part V of my series of recreated Icons from my 5 year old iconset "addictive flavour". Here we go with the camera icon.

Obviously it's the incredible Leica, designed by Jony Ive and Marc Newson. All rights belong to their respective owners.

