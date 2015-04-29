I used to live in a van named Falkor. My husband and I took our freelancing on the road and we've been full timing, as they say, since December 2013. We packed up, stored our most treasured belongings, sold the rest, and hit the road with our two dogs. We left Austin without any particular destination or end time in mind. We just knew there was too much of this world we wanted to experience to sit cooped up in our home office all the time. It's been quite a challenging and extremely rewarding adventure.

As of right now, there's no end in sight. So, we've started establishing our joint traveling identity a little more. This is a new hand drawn logo I've been working on. Website and other goodies on the way.

If you'd care to follow our adventures, you can peep us here:

https://instagram.com/live.work.wander/

https://facebook.com/liveworkwander

http://liveworkwander.com/