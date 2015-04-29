Richard Burton

Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Book Later booking ios
Convincing people to buy a holiday on their phone is not easy. Many people use their phones for research and then commit to a purchase at their desktop. This is another pass at a card to capture a potential customer’s email so they can look over their booking search later.

[I’m 130/288 into my year of shots.]

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Richard Burton
Richard Burton

