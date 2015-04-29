Chris Allwood

Image treatment and typography

duotone brown lineto canon red
A hero image shot from a past project – we used close cropped compositions for hero images with a duotone of the project lead colour. Typography was set in Brown by Lineto.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
