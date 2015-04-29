Meag Tessmann

Drawing Afternoon Color Rebound

Meag Tessmann
Meag Tessmann
  • Save
Drawing Afternoon Color Rebound kitchen household 1px
Download color palette

Adding some color to the mix - started with Eames Chair Orange, and it flew off from there. I really really want a green tub now. And a blue fridge. TIL : Kitchen appliances are boring shades of gray. So much gray.

House items putnam vv
Rebound of
April 25 - housing
By Meag Tessmann
View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Meag Tessmann
Meag Tessmann

More by Meag Tessmann

View profile
    • Like