Hannah Linton

Dentist Icons

Hannah Linton
Hannah Linton
  • Save
Dentist Icons icons dentist buttons illustrator
Download color palette

I am trying to create some illustration icons for my mother. These are the first set of drawings. Obviously if some of them are too complicated, I will keep them for perhaps the more informative sections that need an illustration. This is the first round, and these will continue to be changed.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Hannah Linton
Hannah Linton

More by Hannah Linton

View profile
    • Like