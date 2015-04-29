Yondr Studio

PDX Flash yondrflash tattoo flash traditional portland pdx pen and ink
Another peek at the flash sheet that I worked up for the PDX Flash exhibition opening May 7th at the Compound Gallery here in Portland, Oregon. If you're in the area that evening, swing by and check out the full piece!

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
