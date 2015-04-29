Ben Tobias

Elevate Dash

Ben Tobias
Ben Tobias
  • Save
Elevate Dash gif game apple watch
Download color palette

Animation mockup for the Elevate Apple Watch app! We got pretty close to this in the final product I'm happy to say.

Grab the app (if you have a watch) and check it out.
www.elevateapp.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Ben Tobias
Ben Tobias
.....

More by Ben Tobias

View profile
    • Like