Edmodo File Type Iconography

Edmodo File Type Iconography
This one is a little old but recently we updated our file type iconography to be more aligned to our illustrative style. This includes not just file types but also folders. What's shown here is just a few of the expanding set.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
