McMillianCo.

SONYA Art Walk Illustration Detail

McMillianCo.
McMillianCo.
  • Save
SONYA Art Walk Illustration Detail illustration brownstones line illustration print poster poster design event branding architecture handmade
Download color palette

A close-up of the brownstone illustration we created for the 16th Annual SONYA Art Walk branding.

3acdd823627435cb4d2122b331b2f2e4
Rebound of
SONYA Art Walk Poster and Postcard
By McMillianCo.
McMillianCo.
McMillianCo.
Thoughtful branding, web design, and development.

More by McMillianCo.

View profile
    • Like