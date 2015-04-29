Niels Boey

Scriblr Writing Transition

Scriblr Writing Transition ios animation app transition wip
I've been working on some animations for Scriblr.
This is an example of the transition to the writing view (100% coded).

Full view and more in-app animations can be viewed here:
http://cl.ly/aoiy

I'm still working on it, so the animation isn't perfect yet.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
