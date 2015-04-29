Mike Battaglia

D’Angelo Center, St. John’s University

D’Angelo Center, St. John’s University college building sju stj st. johns university architecture
This May I will be graduating St. John’s University! To celebrate, I decided to show you guys one of my favorite buildings on campus, The D’Angelo Center. Go Johnnies!

Critique welcomed.

