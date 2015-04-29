GO-Oscar App Dash

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Select Walker screen UI I designed for the Go-Oscar app
Go Oscar is an entirely trackable dog walking app. You can schedule a dog walk on demand on in advanced and our walkers can take pictures of your pets, update you playtime, and let you know if your dog has made friends. It can inform you in real time whether your dog has actually gone- relieving your stress, and theirs.
Made with love by the Clevertech Team