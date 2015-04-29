Robert Bratcher

1946 Club Logo

Robert Bratcher
Robert Bratcher
  • Save
1946 Club Logo 1946club logo tbsigma sorority branding illustration music rose
Download color palette

Logo for 1946 Club, giving program within Tau Beta Sigma.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Robert Bratcher
Robert Bratcher

More by Robert Bratcher

View profile
    • Like