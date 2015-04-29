Barbara Rezende

Baby (but angry) Bear

Barbara Rezende
Barbara Rezende
  • Save
Baby (but angry) Bear sport logo bear vector nice sticker minimalistic illustration
Download color palette

Look at this bear, isn't it cute? :P

I hope you liked :D

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Barbara Rezende
Barbara Rezende

More by Barbara Rezende

View profile
    • Like