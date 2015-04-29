André Ladégaillerie

Rx-7 Car Illustration

Rx-7 Car Illustration cmyk vector design illustrator illustration car drawing
So I'm a bit of a car nut. And ever since i've been a kid I've always drawn cars. So here is my very first attempt at a all vector car illustration, still a work in progess.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
