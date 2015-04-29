Damian Kidd

Post Box Loyalty Card

Just received some loyalty cards back that I designed for a newly opened cafe in a local town called Post Box.

I love working with print. These are printed digitally on 300gsm Kraft card, so pleased with the outcome. Smallest type is 5pt and can still be read very well.

The logo design is not mine but it is really nice to work with.

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
