Wojciech Zalot

0428 Behance Logos Dribbble Image

Wojciech Zalot
Wojciech Zalot
  • Save
0428 Behance Logos Dribbble Image design logo logotype type typography minimalism modern simplicity behance violet
Download color palette

New project on my Behance portfolio:

Collection of logotypes, marks and type treatments we’ve done in past years for various clients.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/25757437/Logotypes-collection
Feel free to check and leave your thoughts!

– Year 2015
– Designers: Malgorzata Zalot & Wojciech Zalot

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Wojciech Zalot
Wojciech Zalot

More by Wojciech Zalot

View profile
    • Like