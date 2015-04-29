Houston Harpp

GO-Oscar

Logo I made for Go-Oscar

Go Oscar is an entirely trackable dog walking app. You can schedule a dog walk on demand on in advanced and our walkers can take pictures of your pets, update you playtime, and let you know if your dog has made friends. It can inform you in real time whether your dog has actually gone- relieving your stress, and theirs.

Made with love by the Clevertech Team

Posted on Apr 29, 2015
