Amanda Nicholson

JMV Logo Concept #3

Amanda Nicholson
Amanda Nicholson
  • Save
JMV Logo Concept #3 logo branding circle simple minimal monogram
Download color palette

Third unused concept for JMV Visualization... we did come together in the end, but this was my favorite.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2015
Amanda Nicholson
Amanda Nicholson

More by Amanda Nicholson

View profile
    • Like